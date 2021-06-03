Tammy Moorer takes the stand to defend herself at trial: Part 8

In an interview with ABC News the night before she testified, Moorer denied any involvement in Heather Elvis’ disappearance and refuted the timeline of that night presented by prosecutors.
8:04 | 03/06/21

