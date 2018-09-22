Transcript for Teacher suspended after being reported for kissing a student in classroom: Part 2

??? Yeah! ??? Reporter: Churchgoing family man tad Cummins seemed like a model citizen. But lookloser and you'in some cracks in that wholesome any facade. Tad was kind of a bully about things. Eporter: Cndderson worked with Cummins back WHE Cummins worked as a respiratory therapist a localospital. He would say things like, "You're stupid. You ou the E.R." Reporter: In T of other? H, yeah, iont of other people. I have seen tad be told "No" prevus I've see the ragd anger he gets Repter: Andern says Cummins had a problem with authority. Have enougof it. He says th's why cum swited careers and took a big pay cut. If money's not the ral issue and feeding your es, at's what chose. That's why he became a teach who tells a teacher ? Reporter: And certainly not a studenke elizabe T ill reelinfrom the abuse she says she S and who lieves she F found an Ast. E el like I dn have anyone else and no one ally caredbout me LI he did. Rorter: Jas Whatley, E Thomas family attorney, spoke to us a eent mission He was specifically groom this child a very specific purpose, and that was a relationship. He chose a girl that clearly issues, becau went to him for, quote, unquote, . She wae perfect ctim. Ieeling real was ntg to get O an-depressan and try tgo to aherapist. And he told me no and not do it D change who I was. Ret help? Yes What did he suggest you do inste Comtoim. I think it's another example of showing, sortne else. "I'm try to help is I'mng to make her a better person." We'sny. Reporter:part of the seduction Cummins poyed himself internatial man of myster Apparently he told a lot of tales about his fictio backgr. He's a he's an FBI T. He a millionaire. He would describe it as he went id he killepeople and heed people D bin LAN and -- Reporter: He was telling you he did all oese crazy Y and knew that it wasn't real. Reporter: How did you view him that point Kind of L nor. Boundaries of appropriate behavior how you guys mmunicatin "You're all my heart es ab it W lovst sight, at last sight." Then there's Elizabeth's response, "I forward toto school St to see U. Love you." Most of them from Hou be sexual te text you? Yes.like sexti. Rter: But the communication is just as cringeworthy. Ly when the alone in his class wcoming an alarminre occurrce. Iember the conversation. Enng I know,e sa, "You'd lk pretty nice Reporter: When did ake it saying this like tho to me? Whenever he first kissed me.atneized, this is getting too far. Repter: In hicloom? Yes. Reporter: Did you tell dy? Like, I didn't want anyone T reallynow. I wa would happen if anyonenow. He sa, it wousc unspeakablth that would take place in his classroom let. D open up the closet door and he'd look E a certain way and I knew if I didn't go that he'd be upset.was afraidse angry I'm angry since then. He doesn'take no wel Reporter: At least one other student is afraid, too. A snt reporteseeing elabeth Thom K Ted cumminside of hi classroom. What she W. And shmediately ntreport it to school officials. R: The school investigates, but Elizabeth deniesverything. Will not a that somein happened I heuilt tripping her, your putation wl be ruin I'll bred. Reporter: Curiously, the school takes an re week to alerpo and ring that veion, for some reason, Elizabeth says the schoolllo a class field trip unprotected. He was the only Chane ere. Epwas the on chaperone? The only chaperone. Reporter: There were no other ad No R adult otr ever. But heas on the S all times. Reporter: Elizabeth she ok the oortunity to propositn X, but she fused. Ol finally tells Cummins and Elizabeth not to contact each other.en tells detectives S "That of father figure at school" and denies "Ever kissing" her. Five days later,er the school reprimands him for alzath to comeack to his Croom, cumms is suspend. How did he explain it to you? That he was, it was either thought thaw somethi that they didn't, and that it absolutely not Happe I had no reason not to believe him. 31 years of Marr, thoblems, why uld you not believe him? Rter: And wn studentsound out this was ening -- There W lot of nas and teasing that came around and a lot Repr:he tos tad as all this S happening? They felt like I ruined his Rter: Did T T know about what was going on? Aotere made aware and they also did a lot of the using and lo name-calling.g the teasg? Y a lot of them were. Rorter: Meahile, cumms, now in exile from the school, gins actinstrangely at home the coffee the night before we would gobed. Sling me ho ma the coffee. I was thinking, "Why are you telling me this? I tears, becau he was afraid he was going to go to jail. Repor he was plni where. Apparently teacher hadced himself, his favo student, that there was only one way out. THR. Onheroad. He told you, you had to go? Saouldn't ha me, he'd kill himself. Anytime hreatened mself, he'd thrn my famil Reporter: When "20/20"

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.