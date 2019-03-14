Transcript for Why the team who created Theranos ad fact-checked the company's claims

Everything was based on this tiny drop of blood so we wanted to make that up being good portion of the iconography of the Graham one of the wind was inviting bed needle. And had a picture of a childhood big blue eyes and cat. Just with a look on his face could help the importance of mission. But before the ads went live Shiite Dane had to confirm that all the assertions there are noose was made to bring back true. To legally protect themselves. Might you sent over this claims messaging matrix we had spreadsheets with feedback that we are trying to. Explain to them. What type of proof that you needed to get this time. They say Elizabeth got a little fast and loose with dramatic cleans about the technology I mean there were specific claims. Like for our claim you can't say that lasts for hours if you wanna say hundreds of tests on one single drop in it has to be. Hundreds of task home watching on drop. No ambiguity can happen that be able to prove that that's how you do that test. It has to be true at the time of publication we can't you can't do it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.