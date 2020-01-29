Transcript for Ted Bundy | The 20/20 Event Special airs tomorrow at 9|8c on ABC

Tell me about you first met and finding my cash. Molly you've described him as magical. He was he when they are pretty heavily. Can I seem to increase its customers a family in. So thank you. Before sitting down with us and I know that over the years there have been a lot of contend Monday's stories like this is yours. Ted was with you in your daughter before any of the killings started. Everything about this is channeling. I kinda every cents a your actions I'm momentum going. Hand and making. Monster inside human page when there's probably not a lot of people who sought out finished high. Was that moment thinking and Emanuel. Was. A serial kill. People have been fascinated with him for more than three decades and you hadn't been conspicuously. Absent. The two survivors who knew him fast lumped him. Why do you think. He spared yeah. The women can learn to reveal their haunting story first the chilling documentary series Ted Bundy falling for a killer. Now the news 20/20 yup that special Friday night in ninths central on ABC.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.