Ted Bundy brutally attacks five women near a Florida university, killing 2: Part 7

After escaping from a Colorado prison, Bundy fled to Florida, where he killed college students Margaret Bowman, 21, and Lisa Levy, 20, and severely wounded three others.
5:45 | 01/31/20

Transcript for Ted Bundy brutally attacks five women near a Florida university, killing 2: Part 7

