Transcript for Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend and her daughter on their relationship with him

Thank you for sitting down with us I know that over the years serving a lot of Ted Bundy stories this is your story. A room. Still have a sense of disbelief that this man who designed loved. Seemed to be such a great night for driving distance her retrieve it from this so hard to extend. This I'm sure you've asked yourself why not me. Completely. And heat to even say this because it makes and so yeah. That I do think he loved this. Had a story told by a one of his attorneys he says pet told him that he would play games with the life. He would let some of them. And make some of them die. And to me that. Emergency. A live.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.