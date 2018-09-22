Transcript for Teen says teacher threatened her to get her to go on the run with him: Part 3

Reporter:t is a qui may morningear Columbia, Tennessee. Ummins says she and her husbant an tful weekend. Out at, a trip the movies, Urch on ay. We weogether althe time. Went lots of toget Ng was Normal wis. eporter:ut O, thing is not Al. Cummins has been suspended from thlleoka unischool for inappropriate conduct with 15-year-old abeth Thom. You could cur home wittennessee steak kn We were both so stressed during Tse five weeks. We'd cry AUT it. Ay as he ay still can't shake the obsession with his young stent. Ev fer to sendim secret messages through social media.nytime that I wouldn't post for a few hours,would go Y and say at cheating on him. Ansaying if sound out tt I was with another boy, he'd kill them. And so he cobbles together reporter: He borrjill's silver Nissan rogue, saying he needs it to attend an out-own job inrview.he took your? He did. Because he was G out of to, UT enough that where he didn't want to drive the jeep, and he took rogue. Reporte back at T culleoka unit school, Elizabeth says she is under si her feow students bl her, too. Longer mrnice guy, E R issues aea ultima N the run th or else. S started calling my phone. Sometime'd be threening to kill himself or ending someone el's didn't go Reporter: Did you feel trap I did. He threatened to shoot himself or uhe Reporter: Elizabeth says she reluctantly agrees to leave withcummins on re to nowhe. In thirveillanceideo obtained by "20/20," Elizabeth cabeaving her home. You meet him at shoney's? Yes. I really baabout leavg D ant to lea. Bukndn't, something would happen. So went to sney's at 80. He wupe there an he was late. I leftag on the sound. Rorter: The student is smarter than the teacher thinks she is, because in the bag is a small. Elizabeth says cum tells her to wri a note. A note writes in W hopes willip off autrities. He told me to write that I was going to new. Thatay it'd seem like the Poli W there. He though T D they weren't. Reporter: And that was his plan? That was his pl buwrote that was going to New York City and I made it sound unbelievable.so I was going tte way. Reporter: And she's got precarious predicament for her sister Sarah. Just toldarah that, C the Poli if I'm nohome by 6:00 P Reporter: That was another clue. J the police to be called use I knewnce I gocar, I wasn' getting out. Reporter: At A.M., cumms stops at a local gas station and fills isen picks Eliza up at 'S restaurant. But as soon as we went to go lest a gun he ddle cole. And I knew that I wasn't get out ofhe Reporter: He immediately pulled the O The gunat in the middle Rorter: Andou knew then. Getting out his. Reporter: It's around 10:00 P.M. That night. Elizabeth's frantic father H spenhours searinr his missing daughter. And hels the loc sheriff as thohts of T kissing incide race throh his head. Iaid, "You ys need to hunt down tad cummind see if heto see where he is." Reporr:s wife jil has soe sheriff. An arrest T is issued. D Cummins officially becomes a want the tbi id an amberlert for elizabe Thomas. Reporter: Their disappearance ansuing crosco would flx authorits for well over a month. The details and the direction theiureing told by Elizabeth for the T time here tonight. So there's Nashville. I think we took 65 down. Reporter: Okay. Olumbia's T here, I think. He made me throw my phone off bridge and his phone as well.that way theuldn't track us. And ensconnectedhe gps by acrewdriver in the glove comptment and broke off the front. And then he radio. It W lapping. I hatotay in the car with him a in dur I'm prey wherwe stopped this big hotel and there was an abandoned van an took their license plate. And then we begaiving to sippi.orter: Did you stay in Mississippi? Yes one night. Eporter: O night. St a hotel two ds? One bed? One B. Reporter: And did you have to slnext to hi yes. At the hotels, I would shower evermorning becausfelt dirty and disgusting every morning. And idhat at all. When you say, "Hen't help ," Y Theng make you do and wouldn't help the wa. And I'd just try tower to get awayrom him, bometimes he would T me shower alone 'cau had to Ben space wi HT same time. Rorter: Was there any moment that you thought, "Maybe I can S LE heleeping." He made me sleep naked and my clotwould be P sre se. And was a light sle so if I mod, he'd bewake and I couldn't even use the bathroom at nighthout him hin T there. Reporte and this whole ti all happening, E was real mid rtful things a the time he cle wife sometimes and said that we wernna get D and I wanna live with him until I died. Reporter: Day after day, nighafter Hess night, Elizabeth says cmins is in complete control. The threat of his firear everpresent. Even conting what Elizabeth can eat. I wasalat Hamb or thingshat high calors or sometng that was too much. I mostly was allowed to eat lads.why was he making eat this W? So I'd stay small. Heold me he kes skinny S. And I ate what he told me to E if I did, I would T it at all. Reporter: Did you ever morehan one N a So M just gonna dot each place that we Ed the nig. I think we sghts Colorado. So I gonna say right here. Right here. I know we went to aspen. Utah. At's where started buying alcohol Reporter: He started buying alcohol? Yeah. 'Cause I was having problems and heas done dealing wihem. Ke, I don't wanna do stuff I justidn't -- ias just done and he didn' Reporteheir journ T states, ahe way to cornia.m each state that I took, rocks and I'd write what ent state.t rescued be charged for one

