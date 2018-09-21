Tennessee teen taken by teacher says he threatened her with guns

"He threatened to shoot himself or use the guns," Elizabeth Thomas said of her teacher Tad Cummins. "He had two of them."
09/21/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Tennessee teen taken by teacher says he threatened her with guns
He told you had to he said he is he couldn't happening he counts. And I don't morning. Anytime you threaten himself district my family. He's you feel trapped. Again it has no little sister was there around I think in fairness I can count something that what happened when you felt certain something bad would happen. I mean whenever he threatened me and especially with guns. When you believe that he he threatened you with he had threatened to shoot himself for use it guns. Hit two of them. Can you be at two Penn it's facing the guns yes of them. One must not been camping.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

