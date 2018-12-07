Thai journalist on cave rescue's impact in the country: 'People are united together'

More
Nattha Komolvadhin, a news editor for Thai PBS, said the international mission to rescue 12 boys and their assistant coach brought the politically fractured country together.
1:13 | 07/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Thai journalist on cave rescue's impact in the country: 'People are united together'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56536997,"title":"Thai journalist on cave rescue's impact in the country: 'People are united together'","duration":"1:13","description":"Nattha Komolvadhin, a news editor for Thai PBS, said the international mission to rescue 12 boys and their assistant coach brought the politically fractured country together.","url":"/2020/video/thai-journalist-cave-rescues-impact-country-people-united-56536997","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.