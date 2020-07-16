Transcript for Timothy Coggins’ brother and niece remember the impact of his death

Little did about the family wind when Tim was alive you were very young but. What are your thoughts and memories of him. I was only six years oh and Tim lived with us. I'm slim majority part that I can remember when he tank came to the house will just half will play. Jump on the band he will let me mavrinac jump on the band and famine and although my mother I frowned upon it makes him was just our fun uncle. Novato with the strength to him and defend it was crazy about love and when he. Was brutally murdered. How does that affect the family and could be used little man in used to affix need to these they written yet. And when it happened then it was Islam it was so overwhelming it for our family apart. Uncertainty. Who did it how it was done. Did you know how brutally he had been murdered at the time. That's how much do you know. My mother Cecil like that does away from so actually when the trial going home I was so nervous because I want a no win away happy. And see here what happened was awful. And don't exist this is something now with no family to get it would go through a through experience.

