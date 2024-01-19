Trailer: All-New 20/20 ‘There Is A Monster In Me’| Friday, Jan. 19 at 9/8c on ABC

A deadly mystery - and the letters that give insight into the mind of a killer. Watch Friday, Jan. 19th at 9/8c on ABC. Stream next day on Hulu.

January 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live