What it's like to be a truck driver in the US during the COVID-19 crisis

More
Truck driver Brittney Richardson said "because of the virus, I am working a lot longer days" and "the most important freight I've delivered lately has been water, toilet paper... canned goods."
3:52 | 03/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What it's like to be a truck driver in the US during the COVID-19 crisis

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:52","description":"Truck driver Brittney Richardson said \"because of the virus, I am working a lot longer days\" and \"the most important freight I've delivered lately has been water, toilet paper... canned goods.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"69865977","title":"What it's like to be a truck driver in the US during the COVID-19 crisis","url":"/2020/video/truck-driver-us-covid-19-crisis-69865977"}