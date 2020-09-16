Trump on ABC News town hall: Comments on military ‘were never made by me’

The president said reports in which he supposedly called U.S. soldiers “suckers” were “fake.” He called the former military officials speaking out against him “disgruntled former employees.”
7:59 | 09/16/20

