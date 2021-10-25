How Turpin sisters say they found courage to escape family's life of horrific abuse

"I had to make sure that if I left, we wouldn't go back and we would get the help we'd needed," Jordan Turpin said. "I think it was us coming so close to death so many times."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live