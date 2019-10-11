Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for 'Undercover Girlfriend' - The 20/20 Event airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"2:07","description":"Every parent's worst nightmare - their child vanishes. Now, watch the 'Undercover Girlfriend' who brought down a killer. The new 20/20 television event premieres Friday night at 9|8c on ABC.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"66883437","title":"'Undercover Girlfriend' - The 20/20 Event airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC","url":"/2020/video/undercover-girlfriend-2020-event-airs-friday-98c-abc-66883437"}