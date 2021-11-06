Vanessa Guillen’s friend said he ‘suspected something was up’ day she went missing

Betavious “Tay” Hightower, a soldier from Guillen’s unit and her close friend, describes the phone conversation he said he shared with Vanessa’s killer, Aaron Robinson, the day she disappeared.
1:00 | 06/11/21

Want to her room and her roommate answers or and then. I asked have you seen Indians and she said no. Sorrow went back outside. What's are and I sarge either. That's almost suspect is so that was it is we don't know which is its the government seasonal and justice. Women and around. Bronson humanize him I think they're pushing us some most of us were doing and they said those are obvious. Our caller and it was actually just we'll he says he's in talks are my chosen. The following morning this is friends say Robinson who was the last person to obscene or. Is asked by his superior in front of everybody about the last encounter with her. And he was like hawks have professional and extremist who's been arrested the night before he exposed it is anything to.

