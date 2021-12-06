-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen's fiance speaks out: 'They failed us since the beginning'
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen vanishes from post at Fort Hood: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen’s family tries to get answers from Army officials: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen’s Army friends remember the day she vanished: Part 3
-
Now Playing: In search for Vanessa Guillen, investigators find remains of another soldier: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Months pass without finding Vanessa Guillen: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Aaron Robinson’s girlfriend allegedly confesses to helping dispose of body: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Aaron Robinson flees, kills self after police chase: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen’s story prompts military reform: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed by superior: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Guillen’s family keeps her memory alive: Part 11
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Friday, June 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: National Treasure: Danny Glover’s life, career and activism
-
Now Playing: Rep. Jackie Speier: Trump-era DOJ tried to ‘violate the Constitution’
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Thousands of students ‘missing’ from school during pandemic
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: Pride On ABC News Live
-
Now Playing: Husband adopts wife’s daughter in long-awaited surprise
-
Now Playing: Lobster diver injured after getting caught in humpback whale’s mouth