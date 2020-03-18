Transcript for Walk through the N.H. state park where police found four bodies inside barrels

Not bear creek state park is a Fenway Park. It's multi use mark. And oh you can easily get lost her parking. Oh. And. It would is in 2000 when I was assigned to the major crimes unit that I chose this case as my cold case to investigate. Since 1985 there have been no action no movement on this case. I was trying to concentrate on how far from the road. The first Farrell was actually found it was quite a distance. Into the woods and down this path and I kept watching until I came. To that area. If it. This being area where the first barrel astounds me they were to set up a perimeter. A good distance away. From where this was. This started to walk into the woods I would stray off the past 2030 feet just to get it right here was out of the woods. So as I came back child and I know resisted terrain difference here off to the laughed. Any kind of drew my intentions are starting to walk out towards that area and so I came off the trail. Started to look vicious serial little more closely. When I was. Satisfied with this area and decided to walk off back towards my car which is in this area. And this is where I found a second now. The thoughts of actually seeing the bone itself. Don't resonate in my head. The five dad. I was standing over the remains of two children does resonating. Some people wondered if these two cases were associated. How is it that this barrel was not found 95. This is where the first barrel is found in you look at the distance between here I mean you can only see about twenty yards. It's it's longer than the length of a football field between the two. And it's not like a football field you can't see from the finding of the first barrel to finding the second Maryland. Bring New Hampshire this is Hamburg state park incident and peaceful place. Here you have my barreled its bounds. In 1985 I'm sure the investigators didn't even think there can be a second Merrill. I don't believe that there's any other victims out there by. Realistically. We don't know how many victims are out there or where their remains may be. So you have to keep the thought dad someday somebody. Just walking through their books state park could find an outsider it's.

