Transcript for Witnesses in suicide case say they heard screams for help: Part 3

Reporter: Thanks to Spanish explorer Ponce de Leone fountain of youth has been a muee attractin St. Augustine for years. But closer inspectihe legendary fountain is actually akin to a minor water main break. And the taste? Taske rocks. Reporter: Some things are simply Nott ey appear in St. Augustine. Th the mindset of Chrissy O'Connell who has to fight every da remind people her sister did nommit suicide We fight, rally, protest, blog, you know, everything we could think of, just to get fdle to come in, which should've done day one. Reporter: The family now has an outside investigator to loo into their suspicions. I'm rusty Rodgers with the Florida department of law enforcement. Reporter: Rusty Rodgers findssomething the sheriff's office did not. Two women with gooaring. Their account was featured in a documentary produced by "Frontl and "The ne S." We heard a woman yell for help, we heardunshot.anthen there was another yell for help and tan Gunst. Reporter: And then there was silence? Andthere was silence. There was no commotion, nothing it seemed like a long -- it was probe, maybe 15 mes, and the sirens came. Orter: The sheriff says it is nncommon for some suicide victims to fire off a tehot before the fatal shot. If she was suicidal, if she was killhe she's not gonna scream for help. Repr: Rodgers Tak findings to thcal examiner's office.drederick hon is persuaded by the earwitnesses. The medical examiner, who did not wao go on ca wn approached by Jacksonville reporter Anne Schindler, D allothaudio of tir conversation recorded. They did a lot of -- the fdle did a pretty thorough Jo thou And so at that poinu becavinced that it was what? Well, iame convind at it was probably a homicide. Reporter: Medicxaminers don't make their decisions solely based on the bon front of them. Much of what they learn about th is through conversations with investors. After listening to Rodgers' presenta in June o11, Dr. Hobin fills out an amended death certificate and lists homicide as the manner of de listen. I had a state attorney here as awi I said I would amendhe autopsy, and Chang the manner O D from suicide to homicide. I did that, but just internally. I didn't send it out. It wasn'tiled with body, wasn't sent to funeral director. Wasn't disclosed to anybody but the state atto. Eporter: Hin says he was told to hold off filing the cument by state attorney while the investigation coues. We had people almost, almost close to doing the right T, and the have people above them that said, "No, we're going to do little dit." Reporter: Hobin never officially files that D certificate.he's later reprimanded by the state for keeping that document at his home. Eventually a new medical examiner is coted, one who will tthis investigate upside-down. In the "Frontlin documentary, Dr. Predrag bulic bees the icide and presents an alternative Ty. Gun used was upsdown at the time it was fired. This, he says, would help explaicond wound, that above Michelle's eyelid. Don't you show us how you believe she held the gun when she hlf. Tuzzle was in the mouth. The tactical light wasg towards the right eye. And this is the way that I believe that the suicide occurred. Reporter: As the fdle agent rusty Rodgers continues his investigion, he goes face to faceh Jeremy to see who blinks first. Neither man does. I'm ceoned. This is a yes or no question. Reporter: Rodee diggin he calls in a crime scene recouctionist with four decades of experience. Testing is done to attemo see iflle shot herself or was shot by someone else, ba on where the shell casings LAN this fie. His conclusion -- this was a side. But speciaosecutor ad king, who is now assigned te, reviewsll the investigations and reaches a conclu. He calls us in for a meet and basicays, "There's not enough evidence." So our family was just pushed sand this, this meeting was hostile. My mom was devastated, and I think I've saifore it was the worst day O life. You know, the firsosg mielle. Rte sheriff shoars a 152-page review of the case, a mostlyitive assessment of partment's work. This is a case where there's ING to be a Y . Reporter: But he also tears into that shell casing test ordered by rod for being nducted in an open field. That he said did not take into account the variablt the scene such as walls, inniture, and mich's extremities. Bawill also fight ban the form of a law suit against fdle and rgers for allegedly violating his civil GHTs. The casedr on for ye They did their ow investigation, they investigated, their, themss, and then later on they finally bring in fdle, who paints this picture it's not jiving doesn't look good, and they don't like so they attack the fdle agent and go after him Har toand nail. Reporter:n we return,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.