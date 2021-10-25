Woman details how she survived attack by serial killer Tommy Lynn Sells

Fabienne Witherspoon was walking to a friend’s apartment when she saw a man asking for food. Witherspoon said she was packing a bag of groceries and clothes when the man entered and attacked her.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live