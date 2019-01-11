-
Now Playing: Kristene Chapa opens up about attack that killed girlfriend
-
Now Playing: Classes resume in Chicago for 1st time in 2 weeks
-
Now Playing: Virginia teen safe at home, alleged abductor due in court
-
Now Playing: Holiday savings start day after Halloween
-
Now Playing: Woman found dead with 8-foot python around neck
-
Now Playing: Woman sues 911 dispatch company after calls allegedly went unanswered
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old girl shot while trick-or-treating in Chicago
-
Now Playing: Nationals return to DC as World Series champs
-
Now Playing: Foul play suspected in Alabama teen's disappearance
-
Now Playing: Trump officially declares himself a Florida resident
-
Now Playing: New California fire forces thousands to evacuate
-
Now Playing: David Temple's attorney responds to 'love triangle' accusations
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
-
Now Playing: Family, friends remember Belinda Temple and her unborn child
-
Now Playing: Snow, heavy rain, winds slam Midwest to East Coast
-
Now Playing: Woman recalls last time she saw Belinda Temple
-
Now Playing: Impeachment resolution passes
-
Now Playing: Congresswoman resigns
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Nov. 1, 2019
-
Now Playing: Colorado mom accused of murdering 7-year-old daughter she claimed was terminally ill