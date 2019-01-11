Woman recalls last time she saw Belinda Temple

Marianne Norwood said she last saw Belinda Temple dining with her husband David at Los Cucos Mexican Cafe in Katy, Texas, just nine days before the mother and her unborn second child were murdered.
0:42 | 11/01/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman recalls last time she saw Belinda Temple

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

