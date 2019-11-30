Transcript for 2 women who gave birth within days of each other go home with wrong babies: Part 1

Having grown up in Florida, I knew a bit about wauchula. I knew this is a place where probably only a few thousand people lived in the whole county, and we're talking sort of backwoods Florida. This is a very rural country town. There were two stoplights in the city of wauchula in 1978. Two of 'em. One of 'em was right not far from the courthouse, and the other was about a mile to the south. It's a small town. Neighbors trust each other. People don't lock their doors. It's a place where generations -- generations have lived in the same county. It was the only hospital. And only one obstetrician. Two women came to Hardee memorial to have their babies. They were a beautiful couple. He was handsome and charming and she was tall and lovely. They were the perfect Florida couple. We had a nice place to live on a lake a boat and ski. Just really enjoyed life. It was wonderful. Barbara and I knew we wanted to have a family, she just didn't get pregnant. We wanted to have a child very badly, and we just kept trying. She came home one day and just had a real peculiar grin on her face and whispered in my ear, what do I think about being a dad? We were very jubilant. She was pregnant and it looked like everything was going to come together for us. Approximately three hours into her labor, he monitored fetal distress. It became severe enough I ordered a emergency cesarean section for delivery. I was unable to determine very much about the baby's condition due to the fact that the caesarean required my attention to the mother. And so this seemed to be a very hard delivery, and they were looking forward to bringing the new baby home. They decide to call the baby Kimberly. About the same time, Dr. Black had a patient, Regina Twigg. She also was about to have a baby. My parents were always bringing a baby home. It seems like mom was always pregnant, you know, with eight children. She would sit us down. Hey, kids, guess what? The rumors at the time were Barbara mays, whose maiden name was Coker, the cokers were of some prominence in the town. They have been here as long as I can remember. Contrast that to the Twiggs family who were said to be quite poor. Ernest was employed by amtrak, and he worked at the station here. He was heavily involved in helping people get on and off the trains and making reservations and all that. Regina had a teaching degree, but with all the children, she didn't work that much. [ So Barbara mays gives birth on November 29th. And three days later, Regina Twigg goes into labor. At midnight, just around 12:00 midnight, the contractions started, and I told my husband, Ernest, "Come on, Ernest. We need to get down there." The baby's going to be coming. So we take off down the road to wauchula, which is a country setting. I mean, it's like nothing is around except the animals that hide in the scrub brush. I'm saying, oh, ern. Hurry, ern. But he says, just be calm, dear. I can't go through the stop now, just breathe, dear. We drove around to where the emergency room was. And they called Dr. Black right away. Meanwhile I'm saying, oh, you will give me some gas, won't you will give me some gas, won't you? Because I was the biggest coward on this Earth. And people are astounded that I had that many children and was that big of a coward at my deliveries. She had a spontaneous easy delivery of what appeared at the time to be a perfectly healthy infant. Oh, I had my heart set on a girl. We had lost a baby girl in 1975. She was our last little girl. Regina had lost a daughter, a baby girl, to a heart defect at the age of 6 weeks. We were on the road and vivia actually passed away. She was on the backseat with me, and I noticed that she was choking and her eyes were rolling in her head. My father took vivia from me and did cpr on her. By the time we got to the hospital, all I remember is them running her in really quick, and I remember being in the back part of the car. And my parents come out and -- let us know that she had passed away. So Regina Twigg is in the hospital. She's a little bit nervous hoping her next child is healthy. When she's told initially the child is healthy, she's very relieved. I said, "Oh wow, gee, oh oh oh I'm so happy it's a baby girl. We have a little girl again." Regina told me that when she was in the hospital, she was walking down the hall. You know, after having a baby, you get up and walk around the hall. And she looked into the room. There was only one other patient in the whole maternity section. And she saw that the mother seemed very sad and distressed. And she stopped and she lingered and said, what did you have? And the woman said, a girl. But looked down and looked away. Then a nurse came along and hurried Regina away, and said, this is a very sad story. When she came home, she told me about that. That that was -- she wonders what was going on with the situation there. Regina had been breastfeeding her baby every four hours. And on the third day, the nurse handed her a baby that just didn't seem like the same baby. She noticed that the baby didn't want to nurse and the baby looked kind of blue. She said, I don't think this is my baby. This baby is darker in color. And the nurse said, no, Mrs. Twigg, this is your baby. You're a little nervous about everything. And they said, "Look at the band on the wrist that said, "Twigg." When you're a nervous new mother, what are you going to say? Sounds crazy. And I never dreamed, not for a second on this Earth, that they had given me somebody else's baby. And later I mentioned it to my husband what I had said to her. And my husband said, you're crazy. You're absolutely crazy. This is crazy. Don't talk like that. It's stupid. That sounds like something that my dad would say. That -- that's pretty much how our household ran, you know, was, hey, everything's okay. En why, let's not upset anybody here, because this is what they're telling you. The next day, a doctor who Regina didn't know, who was not her doctor, came in said, I'm Dr. Palmer. We understand that you had a baby who died from heart disease. This baby has a heart problem too. And I just began to wail through the whole hospital floor. And Ernest said, in his laid back way, oh, calm down, dear. Calm down. And he tried to comfort me, but my heart was broken. Oh, my god, just like vivia. Oh, god no. That kind of thing. The baby had a very severe heart condition, and they didn't expect the baby to live over a week. Regina left the hospital later that morning, along with Ernest and the sick baby. The mays left the hospital carrying the well baby. It would be almost ten years before anyone learned for sure the babies had been switched. When that happened -- $100 million in damages. All hell broke loose.

