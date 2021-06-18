How a New York mom turned pain after husband’s death into anthem for finding purpose

About 10 years after her husband&rsquo;s death, Holly O&rsquo;Neill realized she didn&rsquo;t feel the same joy in her life like she did as a young bride. Her daughter had an idea that would help reclaim that identity.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live