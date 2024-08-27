What can Washington state's primary tell us about November? | 538 Politics Podcast

538's Galen Druke and Geoffrey Skelley talk about how Washington state's primary results could be an indication of a shift toward Democrats in the national House vote.

August 27, 2024

