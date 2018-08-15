Aretha Franklin sings at Obama's inauguration

More
The Queen of Soul performed "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" minutes before Barack Obama was sworn in as president in 2009.
2:53 | 08/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Aretha Franklin sings at Obama's inauguration
Need. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57189714,"title":"Aretha Franklin sings at Obama's inauguration","duration":"2:53","description":"The Queen of Soul performed \"My Country, 'Tis of Thee\" minutes before Barack Obama was sworn in as president in 2009.","url":"/Archives/video/aretha-franklin-sings-obamas-inauguration-57189714","section":"Archives","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.