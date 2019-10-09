Amazon announces 30,000 job openings in the US

Amazon is planning a nationwide job fair to fill more than 30,000 permanent jobs, the retailer announced on Tuesday.
0:33 | 09/10/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon announces 30,000 job openings in the US
And Nevada's looking for workers 30000 of them the online retailer is holding job fairs in six cities next week. All the positions or full time some including software engineers will paid six figures staff salaries. A subtle change mean some major adjustments and Volkswagen the automaker has revised its logo changing the 3-D VW to a flatter image. The company says it's trying to project a younger look. The change means more than 70000. Low levels at Volkswagen dealerships. Around the world will have to be modify.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

