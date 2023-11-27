How Amazon plans to meet consumer demand this holiday season

Beryl Tomay, Amazon vice president of last mile delivery and technology, discusses how the e-commerce giant will handle an uptick in orders during the holidays.

November 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live