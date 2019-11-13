America's largest milk producer files for bankruptcy

Dean Foods products include Dairy Pure, TruMoo, Land O'Lakes, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms and Oak Farms.
It's out of the times in the dairy industry America's top producer of milk has filed for bankruptcy Dean Foods blames a big drop in milk consumption. Due in part to American switching to other drinks such as TNG's.

