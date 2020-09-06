Transcript for Bakery gives away over 1,000 cakes to seniors missing graduation

Senior students across the country are missing out on many of the traditional big celebrations this year but one bakery owner is. Dishing out quite a surprise for graduates in his town he is giving them all. Cakes and his kind gesture has set off a pretty sweet movement let's talk to that man who started it all. Bill Hannity owner of the Hanif bakery and coffee shop joins us now from Minnesota bill thank you so much for being with us and tell us what inspired you to give away these Reeve personalized cakes all the seniors in your town. All just community pride really I wanted to make sure that these kids had a graduation that was. Known as memorable as I remember mine and with them losing out on so many. Well I can only imagined what happened once word got out. What you were doing tell us what the response was. Well it it was it was quite good. It's spread from one solemn to the next album. Two I believe we're at I think fifteen totaled alms. And yeah it would actually had to turn some towns away. Just because which we we can't possibly produce seventy cakes yeah I mean how many cakes are we talking about in and how have you been able to handle. School many orders all at once. While it's going to be close to 12100 total cakes at a time though the month is all over. It's it's starting with 200 and when it went from there. We are able to handle it because we normally handle these volumes and rate our our volumes on a lot of things are very low. So you know we just worked with the schools and set up a schedule and my employees. Are absent rock stars and not a mauled on. And what flavor those kids and I they all different kind of claim is any. Well if they're coming here from red wings and all but my hometown here they're digging a choice of chocolate whiter marble. Opt for other schools we have kind of went with a very just a white hate. Just keep it simple for now only us but also for the teachers in the faculty there handing out these geeks on my gosh they looks so that I'm watching your amazing at bakers in chefs. Putting those together and my mouth is watering all right so ultimately neared 12100 cake she will have made how does it make you feel. To bring so many smiles to people who needed more than ever right now. It's also good. You know to see you need thank you cards that we have received from all over the country. That you know people wanting her cake small but the country but just go to some of these smaller towns maybe it's like fifteen kids graduating. And just really you know you see it and get the cake. And the smiles and it's like some up and it's it's awesome just you know on the community's support that it's fraud is is even even more special to me. In this time ray now. Will that is amazing pill Hanif showed panics bakery and coffee shop thank you so much what an incredible way to uplift your community at a time when. We all need it more than effort thank you. Thank you very much.

