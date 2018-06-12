Now Playing: The best cars for new millionaires

Now Playing: Wells Fargo computer glitch led to foreclosures

Now Playing: Dow drops nearly 800 points -- a loss of more than 3%

Now Playing: Marriott says data breach may affect up to 500 million Starwood hotel guests

Now Playing: Honda recalls 2018, 2019 Honda Odysseys

Now Playing: What is the Fed?

Now Playing: Has your boss ever taken your idea? Here are tips to survive the work bandit

Now Playing: GM workers seek answers amid shutdown plans

Now Playing: GM workers respond to news of shutdown: 'Everyone is scared'

Now Playing: Puppies have taken over Times Square for 'Deals and Steals' free shipping edition!

Now Playing: GM to shutter 5 factories, cut 14,000 jobs

Now Playing: Cyber Monday could be extended to a 'cyber week'

Now Playing: General Motors announce major layoffs, plants shutdown

Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals this Thanksgiving on items supporting small businesses

Now Playing: Black Friday shopping tips

Now Playing: Online tools ensure consumers won't pay full price this Black Friday

Now Playing: Dow dragged down by Target, tech shares

Now Playing: How to get the most bang for your buck on Black Friday

Now Playing: Woman in GoFundMe scam says she's the victim