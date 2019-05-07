Transcript for Billionaire dies in helicopter crash in Bahamas

Nor following breaking news from Florida a helicopter on the way to Fort Lauderdale from the Bahamas has crashed killing seven Americans. Bloomberg reports one of those killed. Was billionaire Chris Klein who made his fortune in the coal industry and that to a new twist this morning and president trumps battle to include a citizenship question on the 20/20 census. Sources say the president is now exploring the use of an executive order a judge has issued a 2 PM deadline today for the White House to explain how it will legally proceed. In the face of the Supreme Court decision that blocked the question. Critics say S citizenship question on the successfully twin under counting of immigrants.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.