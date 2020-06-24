Transcript for Bloomingdale’s reopening plans in New York City

All right, now to the exciting news for those who have been eagerly awaiting a great American pastime -- shopping. ABC business correspondent Deirdre Bolton is here. We're talking about a triumphant return to New York -- a New York institution opened again. That's right, T.J. So after approximately one hundred days in lockdown, the doors of the iconic Bloomingdale's 59th store is open. The staff is like a lot of new yorkers, enthusiastic but with a mix of caution and a desire for normalcy. In its almost 150-year history, this New York institution had never been closed before. For any reason. For 14 weeks straight, in March, New York City was locked down. Hit hard as the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. In-store shopping was one of numerous types of businesses put on halt. This week, that changes. This 850,000-square-foot, or 15-football-field, nine-level shopping paradise is back. Dorothy keily is eager to welcome back her staff and shoppers. The past few days as we're welcoming the team back, the heartbeat starts to come back and that's absolutely what our customers and clients have been talking about. Reporter: In reopening, she and her staff have a lot of responsibility. We're following all of the citywide and state guidelines for safety. That includes all of the facial covering as well as social distancing. Reporter: Health guidelines will change how customers buy some products. Makeup was the hardest. We're not going to be putting on any kind of that more intimate, try-on touch makeover, that's not for this moment. We really just stared that down with the lens of safety and health. Reporter: Guidelines will also change how customers buy accessories. We'll select the sunglasses for you to change on. Bring them to a surface and sanitize them and wipe them down. Once you're finished, the rest will sanitize and return. Reporter: Not all customers on the same page. I just feel like I have done so much in the last three months that I just do not want to blow it now. You know, I want to still take the precautions necessary and move from there. We've been couped up for so long. Like, everyone in the city has really needed this. I mean, I think that just moving forward as long as everyone is taking the precautions, we can't continue to our lives in fear. Reporter: So far that attitude is showing up in what's selling. This is, you know, summer, so the season for our opening, today's the first day of summer, and I think that people are craving to enjoy a piece of that and I think especially in the northeast is a really good advantage that we have at this point with this beautiful weather. Reporter: A retail expert says technology has changed everything. There's not too much you want to get in person that you have to get in person that you can't get online. So, unless they feel safe about shopping I doubt that retailers are going to see the influx of people coming into those stores. Reporter: Either way, businesses opening their doors will offer a jolt of energy to what had become an eerily quiet city. By the way, Bloomingdale's still offering curbside pickup. For those who don't want to go into the store. And there's video shopping and in-person shopping services that are available by appointment. T.J. Okay, so far so good. It's been opened for a come of days, how has it been going? So far there's two categories that are selling really well -- luxury skincare and home goods. I have to mention this as well, T.J., for fans of their frozen yogurt, there's a food truck now on 3rd avenue for the truly dedicated. So, again, if you want the frozen treat and you don't want to be inside, Bloomingdale's has the solution. You got luxury skincare and frozen yogurt all in there. That was impressive. Very impressive. Good to see you.

