Boeing CEO is fired

Dennis Muilenburg's ousting comes days after the Boeing Starliner’s failed mission to the International Space Station.
0:12 | 12/23/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Boeing CEO is fired
Only CEO is out Dennis Williamsburg ousted by the company after a year of intense scrutiny following two fatal crash it's. Involving at 737. Max aircraft.

