Now Playing: SEC sues Tesla CEO Elon Musk for 'misleading' tweet

Now Playing: Lyft co-founder discusses future company IPO

Now Playing: Lyft co-founder isn't interested in flying Lyfts

Now Playing: Lyft co-founder: 'The idea of getting car keys on your 16th birthday' going to change

Now Playing: JPMorgan Chase CEO regrets saying he could beat Trump

Now Playing: JPMorgan Chase CEO says US in a 'trade skirmish' with China: 'It's not a trade war.'

Now Playing: Suspect seen tossing wine bottles in violent robbery

Now Playing: What are 'bull' and 'bear' markets?

Now Playing: Kroger to phase out plastic bags at all stores

Now Playing: Lines wrap around the block for Build-A-Bear 'pay your age' day

Now Playing: CEO who saved Fiat and Chrysler dead at 66

Now Playing: Toys 'R' Us will close 180 stores

Now Playing: Dow Jones plunges more than 1,500 points

Now Playing: Dow Jones opens in correction territory

Now Playing: Apple to pay $38 billion in taxes on overseas cash holdings

Now Playing: Apple CEO Tim Cook says new corporate taxes allow the company to repatriate billions in cash back to US

Now Playing: Want to work for Apple?

Now Playing: Stocks take another tumble, Dow dives more than 1,000 points

Now Playing: Traders stay optimistic as stock market's wild ride continues