Transcript for Some consumers entitled to financial compensation from Equifax

While credit reporting company Equifax announce that it has agreed to pay 700 million dollars for a massive security breach in 2017 as part of deal. At least 300 million dollars will go to victims with potentially another 125. Million added if that money runs out. 175. Million dollars will be paid to the states in a hundred million dollars Lee paid and penalties. For failing to protect consumer information now apple faxes accused of failing to fix a known security flaw that allowed hackers to steal Social Security number some personal information. A nearly a 150 million people it took company more than six weeks to detect the attack. So what settlement mean for year old first all US customers will be able to get six free credit reports a year from Aqua fact. If you were impacted by the breached you're entitled to ten years a free credit monitoring. Or you can be reimbursed a 125 dollars if you already have the service. And if he became a victim of identity theft you could be compensated for time and money spent to fix the issue. Of up to 20000. Dollars Davis.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.