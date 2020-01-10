Transcript for Court rules Subway's sandwich bread is not bread

Subway will be paying a hefty price for the red ink and uses at least in Ireland where the Supreme Court ruled that subways dough is too starchy to meet the legal definition of bread. So instead of paying zero in taxes the chain with flap of a tax rate. Huffed when he went percent. Meanwhile here at home subway's new slowed and you had made hit what you want has led to some wild combinations one man. Ask for aid meatball sub topped with chocolate chip cookies look at tonight and tell you that the cookies are getting rid aggregate yet the list.

