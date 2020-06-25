Transcript for Demand for bikes soars as pandemic continues

Biking has now emerged as one of the most popular ways for people to get outside and get exercise safely. We have an increased demand for bikes. It's reached unprecedented levels. Manufacturers are experiencing a major shortage in their supply. Let me bring in now to discuss this, Mr. Ryan zagata. He's the president of Brooklyn what do you see driving this boom? T.J., thanks for having me. I think there's two sides to the equation. You have a population in the United States and in Canada that is on complete lockdown and looking for an opportunity to get outside. On the demand there's three phenomenon. You have families living in suburbs who want to get out of their house looking for recreation. You have every fitness center, gym, spin studio in America shut down. You have an element of people looking for exercise. Lastly what we're experiencing in New York is a population that has zero desire to reengage with public transportation. We're seeing an abundance of commuters looking for a new and safe way to get back into the office. People argue this would be great for business. You're essentially sold out of everything. What impact are you seeing? Our phones have been ringing off the hook. It's a challenge. As I mentioned before, the demand is intense. On the supply side what we're experiencing in the states, it happened where our supply chain exposure is. Early on in January and February where every single bike supply in the world has exposure in China, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, their factories were shut down around the lunar new year. Their plants were shut down. We have no bikes right now. We have containers coming in. Those are all presold. We're not going to see any bikes available until August. This is wild. Tell me this, is there a downside here? I assume you ride. Aren't we seeing more people in the bike lane? Is it getting more crowded on the bike lane? In New York you're certainly seeing an increase in traffic, nonvehicular traffic. More pedestrians, more bicyclists and more scooters. We're seeing intense demand. My hope is the metropolitan areas will embrace these commuters. Cities like Oakland, Seattle and here in New York have opened up more infrastructure for cycling. Cities are taking the opportunity to embrace them. Is it a long term thing or near term band-aid? I hope it's going to make the city a more livable place and allow people to commute safely to and from their offices. Well, since you and I are friends now, Ryan, I'll get on that wait list and I'm sure I'll get right to the top. I'll talk to you after the segment. Ryan zagata with the Brooklyn bicycle company. Thanks. Thanks for having me. I'm not going to jump to the

