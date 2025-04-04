Dow closes down 2,200 points amid tariff fallout

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 2,231 points, or 5.5%, while the S&P 500 plunged 6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 5.8%.

April 4, 2025

