-
Now Playing: How to make smart financial decisions about your home during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: By the numbers: Wall Street vs. Main Street
-
Now Playing: How libraries are coping during COVID-19
-
Now Playing: How COVID-19 is affecting the price of food in your shopping cart
-
Now Playing: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says another relief package is needed
-
Now Playing: How these small businesses stay on their feet by going online
-
Now Playing: Bakery gives away over 1,000 cakes to seniors missing graduation
-
Now Playing: Custom cookie company spreads joy with cookie decorating kit during pandemic
-
Now Playing: SheaMoisture announces a new social justice coalition
-
Now Playing: Georgia dance school keeps the choreography going amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Step 2 discovery turns backyards into playgrounds
-
Now Playing: Destroyed ‘Dress for success’ store, makes plans to go virtual
-
Now Playing: ‘Shark Tank’ stars share advice for small businesses in uncertain times
-
Now Playing: The South Carolina barbecue joint propelling past the pandemic
-
Now Playing: How 1 small business was affected when protests took an ugly turn
-
Now Playing: How Martha’s Table is helping support families in need during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Michigan bed-and-breakfast navigates new realities of hospitality business
-
Now Playing: American Cruise Lines 1st to resume operations after coronavirus outbreak
-
Now Playing: Minnesota small business owner’s tragic loss