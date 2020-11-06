Transcript for Dow drops nearly 7% as coronavirus cases spike

It was the biggest sell off in three months the Dow fell by more than 18100. Points you had. The main reason the pandemic is not over you had increased cases and increased hospitalizations. In Texas and Arizona and California. And that really rattled investors. Some of the groups is some of the stocks that investors during the past month had begun to behind got sold off so hard today talking about airlines. Cruise lines in these two groups are really taking the biggest hit in today's market. We also got weekly initial jobless claims this morning a which are showing signs of stabilization. But Eddie very low levels and that as part of why the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that it will take the US economy a very long time. She re copper. Deirdre Bolton ABC news New York.

