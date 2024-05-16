Dow hits 40,000 for the 1st time

This is a significant and symbolic milestone for the index that tracks 30 of the most valuable publicly traded companies in the U.S.

May 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live