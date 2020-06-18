Transcript for Drybar founder on challenges of reopening

With people continuing to practice social distancing working from home and largely staying indoors the salon service industry has been hit hard through the course of this pandemic. Here to talk more about these impacts and how she's re-opening her salons is "New York Times" best selling author and founder of the successful blow dry chain, dry bar, Alli Webb. You have more than 150 drybar locations across the country. Talk about how your business has been affected. Like so many other businesses we closed down very quickly once everyone started which was in and of itself crazy because our shops are open seven days a week. Closing very quickly was intense. Yeah, we've been closed for a long time. We're just now starting to get the -- get back up to speed and start opening again with a whole different slew of protocols and kind of a new way of life within our shops. Yeah, I mean, I think the service industries in general have been hit really hard. We have almost 4,000 stylists, to not be able to work is challenging. We've definitely been hit hard by this and are excited to start opening and really coming at it very cautiously. As you begin the re-opening process you mentioned new protocols. Talk us through what it looks like now to walk into a drybar salon? It looks completely different. We're spacing out each salon chair six feet apart. It's like an every other situation. Everybody has to wear masks. We're also not allowing women to congregate in the front. If you've ever been to drybar, there's usually women waiting in the front. We're doing a virtual check-in. You'll get alerted when you're outside in your car waiting versus waiting inside drybar. To avoid people clustering together. Everyone's temperature is getting checked. We're sanitizing in between each client. It looks and feels quite different, but obviously it's so important for us to keep everybody safe. That's right. Black hair care is something that's typically been lacking in the American beauty industry. You posted recently you've been talking with your team on how you can make improvements in your own business as the push for social justice reform continues to grow. Tell us what you want to do. This is -- we have a handful -- we service every woman, all different ethnicities, colors, shapes and sizes. You name it. That's something we can do better than we've done in the past. You know, I have been vocal on social media about it. A lot of my stylists have come to me and said we need more things, more training. We're actively working on that as we speak to put some new initiatives in place to better serve our black community and women in general. That's something we jumped all over to really make a difference and show we're listening and we care and want to make everybody happy and comfortable when they're in drybar. No matter what their hair looks like. Alli Webb, thank you for your time. We appreciate. When we come back, small

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.