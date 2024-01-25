FAA gives inspection instructions for Boeing 737 MAX 9s

ABC News’ Sam Sweeney has the FAA’s latest guidance for inspecting the grounded planes and what it means for airlines.

January 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live