Transcript for French luxury business LVMH offers to buy Tiffany

Louis the times parent company is made a bid to takeover Tiffany and company V Tiffany the blue box. According to reports LVMH. Has offered about fourteen point five billion for the jewelry company. Tiffany has hired advisors to review the offer but hasn't yet as responded. LVMH owns several brands Fendi Christian Dior is you don't achieve the company has been looking for ways to expand. Into the US market so the box they blew though that's a question think that might yet.

