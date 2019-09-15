General Motors workers could go on strike after union contract expires

The strike could halt the production of GM vehicles in the U.S.
0:27 | 09/15/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for General Motors workers could go on strike after union contract expires
New this morning General Motors workers could go on strike after the contract between GM and its union expired last night at the nearly 50000 union workers go on strike. GM could be forced to halt production in the US the United Auto Workers Union. Says negotiations are still going on but they say the size is still very far apart. The union is expected to meet today to decide its next steps General Motors says it is prepared to note negotiate around the clock.

