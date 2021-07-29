Google joins growing list of employers mandating COVID-19 vaccines

Workplace vaccine requirements have emerged as the latest hot-button issue.
0:24 | 07/29/21

Video Transcript
Google joins growing list of employers mandating COVID-19 vaccines
Or companies are issuing vaccine mandates for their employees. Google and FaceBook of announce plans to make vaccines mandatory for workers were turning to the office. And Netflix became the first major studio to require vaccinations the new policy applies to all cast and crew. It's a moral visitors at Disney World and Disneyland will once again here apart to Wear face mask or face covering indoors regardless of vaccination status.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

