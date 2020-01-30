Graco rocking seats recalled over suffocation risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday it was recalling the Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat.
And we have fifth victory called to tell you about it if it rocking chair made by Graco is being recalled because of concern that it could suffocate children. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is recalling the great though little louder rocking C. A similar product was recalled by Fisher Price last year after the deaths of dozens of children. We have more.

