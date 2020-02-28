Hyundai factory in South Korea shuts down after coronavirus case appears

More
Hyundai Motor announced on Friday it would shut down one of its factories where one worker tested positive for the coronavirus.
0:40 | 02/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hyundai factory in South Korea shuts down after coronavirus case appears
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"Hyundai Motor announced on Friday it would shut down one of its factories where one worker tested positive for the coronavirus.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Business","id":"69290676","title":"Hyundai factory in South Korea shuts down after coronavirus case appears","url":"/Business/video/hyundai-factory-south-korea-shuts-coronavirus-case-appears-69290676"}