Latest GDP report shows slowdown in economic growth during beginning of year

The U.S. economy expanded by 1.1% in the first three months of the year compared to 2.6% in the last three months of 2022.

April 27, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live