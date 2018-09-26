Transcript for Lyft co-founder discusses future company IPO

How far away are you from going public I'd done done done have any information. Hoover told me they might be public by this time next year with that. Would that create any fire for you know we're gonna do what's right for left and we're gonna go public at the time that I were ready but it's something that is. On the horizon and eventually. It's it's sound and Natalie think will happen wonder.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.