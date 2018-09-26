Transcript for Lyft co-founder: 'The idea of getting car keys on your 16th birthday' going to change

You as well as lumber are in a place right now where you're not young companies anymore and the roads are crowded anyone who's out there driving we'll tell you that what is your vision five years from. How different is commute time going to be how different is the user experience. Out on the roads got a lot. Our vision is that you subscribe to a list planned a similar way that you and dad amend its plan on your phone. And that plan is more affordable than the 101000 dollars you pay to own and operate a cart career so let's say the average American household save thousands of dollars. You have a alternatives like public transit light bikes and scooters as well as lift rides. And that'll be the main way people get around this idea of getting car keys on your sixteenth birthday I think is going to change. And make some people's job. By that I had fun when I got car keys on my sixteenth birthday I didn't get a car the amount I looked forward to that it was an important part of growing up I think that's. Aaron I think that what the car has represented for America is this idea of freedom freedom to move freedom to get where one ago freedom to be with my friends. But I would argue that the reality of what the car has delivered or is delivering now is what you said its its traffic it's it's expensive not everyone can afford it. And so for those that it makes sense for who want to provide an alternative.

